Jessie J Delivers Tearful Performance in L.A. After Revealing She Had Suffered a Miscarriage

At the show, the "Price Tag" singer called 2021 "hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through"

Jessie J delivered a tearful performance Wednesday night after announcing on Instagram that she had miscarried.

Prior to her show at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the 33-year-old singer announced on Instagram that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. At the event, the star was candid about what she is going through with her audience.

"I decided to have a baby by myself and by a miracle it worked for a while and yesterday it was f— s—," she explained, per TMZ, before calling 2021 "hands down the hardest year I've ever had to get through."

Despite the loss, the singer told the crowd, "I know I'm going to be OK."

On her Instagram Story, Jessie J (né Jessica Ellen Cornish) thanked her supporters for their kindness in wake of her devastating news.

"Your overwhelming instant outpour of love is felt, received, and appreciated beyond measure. And it has got me out of bed this morning," she wrote. Thank you."

In her emotional Instagram post, the singer told fans that she was told the baby no longer had a heartbeat while having her third scan.

"💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying 'seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.' By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down…," the musician wrote alongside an image of herself holding up a positive pregnancy test.

"This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions," she continued. "I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don't know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because I'm avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me."

Jessie J then told fans that performing would be cathartic for her. "I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today," she wrote.

"I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn't ever changed and I have to process this my way," the star explained.

Having a child of her own, she added, is "all I've ever wanted," adding that "life is short."

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again," Jessie J wrote. "I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok."