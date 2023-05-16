Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'

Kim Porter's daughters had her in their hearts on Mother's Day.

Twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, shared a tribute to their late mom, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47, on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day Mommy🫶 We love you so much and you are always missed," they shared in an Instagram Story from their joint account.

"We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for ❤️. Miss youuuu🕊️."

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter's daughters. The Combs Twins/instagram

In addition to the twins, Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53, also share son Christian "King" Combs, 25, and son Quincy Brown, 31.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy, where he serves as narrator, Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he told PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

Kim Porter, Quincy Brown with twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star. Charley Gallay/Getty

In the May 2019 issue of Essence, Diddy revealed what Porter told him before she died and how that defined his reaction.

"Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well," he explained. "She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick."

"One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

Combs says those words stuck with him on the morning of Nov. 15 after news broke that Porter had been found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, California.

"I jumped into mommy mode," Combs told Essence. "I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news."