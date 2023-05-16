Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'

Jessie and D'Lila Combs showed love for their late mother on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 04:15 PM
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with kids. Photo: The Combs Twins/instagram

Kim Porter's daughters had her in their hearts on Mother's Day.

Twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 16, shared a tribute to their late mom, who died of pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47, on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy Mother's Day Mommy🫶 We love you so much and you are always missed," they shared in an Instagram Story from their joint account.

"We think about you every day. Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for ❤️. Miss youuuu🕊️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter's daughters. The Combs Twins/instagram

In addition to the twins, Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs, 53, also share son Christian "King" Combs, 25, and son Quincy Brown, 31.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the new Paramount+ series, MTV's Family Legacy, where he serves as narrator, Brown opened up about how important his mom's legacy is to him.

"I'm my mom's son, so therefore there's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet, which is the best part about it," he told PEOPLE. "What my mom's legacy is representative of is beyond words. That's gonna really come to life soon."

quincy Brown, kim porter
Kim Porter, Quincy Brown with twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star. Charley Gallay/Getty

In the May 2019 issue of Essence, Diddy revealed what Porter told him before she died and how that defined his reaction.

"Three days before she passed, she wasn't feeling well," he explained. "She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn't get sick."

"One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies.' She actually said that to me before she died."

Combs says those words stuck with him on the morning of Nov. 15 after news broke that Porter had been found dead at her home in Toluca Lake, California.

"I jumped into mommy mode," Combs told Essence. "I sent people in every direction to try to make sure the kids would not hear about it on social media or the news."

Related Articles
Teen Mom's Janelle Evans Reunites with Mom for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'. https://www.instagram.com/p/CsReJNDunJ_/. Jenelle Evans/Instagram
'Teen Mom' 's Jenelle Evans Reunites with Her Mother for Rare Family Photo: 'Nice When We Can All Get Along'
Landon Barker/Instagram; Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's Kids Honor the Model on Mother's Day: 'Have the Best Day'
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Bre Tiesi Enjoys Quiet, 'Perfect' First Mother's Day with Her and Nick Cannon's Son Legendary Love
Kim Kardashian pays off 50 mother's legal fees/. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CsREg83NJgf/. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Pays Off Legal Fees for More Than 50 Moms This Mother's Day: 'I Want to Do My Part'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wife Lauren Akins with Throwback Photo Montage on Mother's Day
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former GMA Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Amy Robach's Daughters Celebrate the Former 'GMA' Anchor on Mother's Day: 'All the Love Mama'
Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians"; BRUCE JENNER AND FAMILY 'FINDING NEMO'
Kim Kardashian Shares Late Mother's Day Tribute for Kris Jenner: 'I Love You Mommy'
Willis Girls Celebrate Mother's Day Together
Emma Heming Willis Shares Mother's Day Celebration Photo with Demi Moore, Rumer Willis: 'Extra Special Day'
Breanna Stewart Makes Pregnancy Announcement Alongside Wife Martha and Daughter Ruby
Breanna Stewart Announces Wife Marta Xargay Casademont Is Pregnant: See the Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Nicole Richie and family for Mother's Day
Nicole Richie Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Harlow on Mother's Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsOdFKarJLL/. Carey Hart/Instagram
Carey Hart Says He and Kids Are 'So Lucky' to Have Pink on Mother's Day: 'Best I've Ever Seen Do It'
Madonna Remembers Her Mom and Recalls Different Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day https://www.instagram.com/p/CsPMjnugYii/
Madonna Shares Photo from Pregnancy, Recalls Road to Motherhood as She Celebrates Mother's Day
Gisele Bundchen Mother's Day
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates the 'Infinite Love' of Moms on Mother's Day with Throwback Photos
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
heather locklear daughter ava graduation
Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter Ava as She Receives Her Master's Degree: 'Such a Proud Mama'