Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Welcomes Fourth Baby, Son Becker, 3 Weeks After COVID Hospitalization
Jessie Cave's new addition has arrived.
The actress, 34, and comedian Alfie Brown welcomed their fourth child together, son Becker Brown, they announced in a joint Instagram post Tuesday. The two also share sons Abraham, 17 months, and Donnie, 7, plus daughter Margot, 5.
"Welcome Becker Brown. Thank you to UCLH. Thank you to the midwives Amy and Emi-Lou. Thank you to Alisson Becker," they wrote alongside photos of the newborn in the hospital as well as a shot of Brazilian soccer player Alisson Becker.
Asked in the comments if the couple chose the name because of the soccer player, Brown replied, "I first went for Divock [Origi]. Got vetoed. Jessie and I both love Becker."
Cave, best known for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter series, revealed earlier this month that she was hospitalized with COVID-19 while in her third trimester.
"Triage, once again ... " Cave captioned a photo of her legs as she sat propped up on a hospital bed, a monitor strapped to her bare belly.
"Anyone else had covid in 3rd trimester & had it hit them like a tonne [sic] of bricks for weeks?🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯," she added.
The actress announced on Instagram in December that she was expecting her fourth baby with Brown, sharing the exciting news with a series of mirror selfies taken by her sister Bebe that revealed the actress's baby bump.
"💘🤰can't hide this new baby anymore💘🤰," she captioned the post.
Her partner Brown also announced the news on his Instagram page alongside a sonogram photo.