Pregnant Gossip Girl Star Jessica Szohr Shows Off Baby Bump in Underwear Mirror Selfie

"From training bras to nursing bras, thanks @jockey for the constant support," Jessica Szohr captioned her post

Jessica Szohr is embracing her changing curves.

The pregnant Gossip Girl alum, 35, bared her baby bump on social media Thursday, sharing a photo of herself in a pair of black underwear and white nursing bra.

In the second image on her Instagram post, Szohr is shown in a split of herself now and years ago in her "early modeling days," posing for Jockey.

"From training bras to nursing bras, thanks @jockey for the constant support :)," the mom-to-be wrote in her caption.

Szohr announced her pregnancy on Sept. 23, writing, "Full of joy!" in the caption for a black-and-white photo of herself with boyfriend Brad Richardson, a professional hockey player.

In the sweet snapshot, The Orville actress appeared to laugh as she wore a fitted bodysuit showing off her baby bump, while Richardson peered down at her belly. She shared the same photo on her Instagram Story, adding, "Surprise!"

The post was quick to garner lots of attention from other celebrities offering their congratulations. "Yayayayayayyyyy!" wrote actress Claire Holt in one comment, as Zoey Deutch added, "Love you guys!"

"Best news of 2020," commented Jonathan Tucker, while Eiza González offered, "CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎉 🔥❤️👏🏼"

The Arizona Coyotes player seems to have first appeared on Szohr's Instagram grid in April of last year, when the actress shared a photo of the duo wearing cowboy hats at the Stagecoach Music Festival.

Since their pregnancy announcement, Szohr has shared a few photos showing off her belly, including an Oct. 27 one of herself in a cowboy hat that she captioned, "About last night ... One baby in the fridge getting that late night snack and the other baby kicking around like we are at a Pink Floyd show :)."

The next day, she posted a stunning back-and-white image of herself in a black bodysuit (seemingly from the same shoot as her pregnancy announcement photo), looking down at her bump — and a second shot showing her lounging in bed in a sweater, makeup free.