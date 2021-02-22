Jessica Szohr Shows Off Body 6 Weeks After Welcoming Daughter: 'Grateful for My Fast Metabolism'
Jessica Szohr is showing love to her body, six weeks after giving birth to her first child.
The Gossip Girl actress, 35, and her pro hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson welcomed daughter Bowie Ella, on Jan. 11, and in an Instagram post Monday, she celebrates her body for its strength during and after the pregnancy.
"Still blows my mind that I grew a little human inside me," writes Szohr alongside a trio of mirror selfies while posing in a waist trainer. "My body transformed into her home for 10 months."
"While I look forward to getting back to exercising, I am grateful for my fast metabolism and I am proud of my body... it is resilient and strong!" she adds. "And with the support of my @bumpsuit waist trainer - I always felt in shape. Kept my mid area in one place and wasn't uncomfortable... and trust me I know what uncomfortable feels like ;) #postpartum"
On her Instagram Story, she also shared a throwback from Jan. 15, four days after giving birth. She smiles in the photo while wearing a nursing bra she said is "amazing."
In a video on her Instagram Story, Szohr explains why she felt empowered to praise her body for its strength, and how everyone's body is uniquely special.
"First I wanna start off by saying that each and every one of you have an instrument that is so special and so unique and there's not another one like it out there. That's your body," she tells her followers. "That's freaking rad."
"I'm posting some stuff about my body because postpartum is a real crazy journey," she adds with a laugh. "I just want to say that you're unique and special and rad. ... Really understand the blessing of your body and that no one else has it."