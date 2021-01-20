Jessica Szohr Breastfeeds Her Infant Daughter After Previously Sharing She Was 'Nervous' to Do So

Jessica Szohr is learning to love every bit of motherhood.

On Tuesday, the Gossip Girl star, 35, shared a photograph of herself breastfeeding her infant daughter, Bowie Ella, as she detailed her multitasking abilities in the caption of the post.

Sharing the photo on Instagram and tagging her location as "Mom Mode," Szohr wrote, "Multi-what?? Bowie, Birdie, boobie , bougie homemade salad, rocking/gliding my cutie, comfy with my slides, and supporting my man's new squad ;)."

"How's your hour going?," the new mom added.

In the comments section of the post, a slew of commentators commended Szohr for her ability to tackle many tasks at once, where one user wrote, "Oh my goodness gracious, goals on all levels," as another added, "You're the coolest superhero! Lookin good mama 🔥🙌🏽."

Szohr and her pro hockey player boyfriend Brad Richardson welcomed their first child together on Jan. 11. Szohr announced her daughter's arrival two days later in a post shared to Instagram.

"Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new direction to our journey on 1-11-21," The Orville actress captioned a black-and-white photo of her baby girl's hand.

Of her newborn daughter's birth, Szohr added, "This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

Szohr previously revealed her pregnancy "surprise" in September, writing on Instagram at the time, "Full of joy!"

While pregnant, Szohr expressed her anxieties about breastfeeding, telling her fans on Instagram that she was "nervous" about it.

Sharing a video of herself on her Instagram Story, Szohr said, "I'm taking a little breastfeeding class and I'm supposed to watch this video, and I'm just nervous. I'm nervous to breastfeed. Is that wrong?"

"No one ever talks about the challenges women face during or after pregnancy. Breastfeeding is one of them," she also wrote about the experience at the time. "After watching this instructional video and speaking with some friends, I'll admit... I'm nervous. I'm nervous it will be painful. I'm nervous I won't do it right."