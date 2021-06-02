Pussycat Dolls' Jessica Sutta Welcomes 'Beautiful' Baby Boy Michael Jesse: 'He's Here!'

Jessica Sutta is officially a mom!

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 38, welcomed her first baby, son Michael Jesse "MJ" Marquart, with husband Mikey Marquart on Friday, May 25, in Santa Monica, California, she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. The newborn weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 21 inches long.

"He's here! I am thrilled for you to meet our beautiful baby boy...," wrote the new mom. "... Mikey & I can't wait for everyone to meet him, but for now, we will be adjusting to our new roles as parents to this beautiful boy. Thanks for all your love and support!"

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the birth. She told the outlet that "after pushing for four hours, I ended up having a c-section and they moved fast and quickly and made it less intimidating for me, because I was definitely nervous."

Back in March, the "Don't Cha" singer revealed she was expecting her first child with her husband, sharing she's "always wanted to be a mommy."

"I swear, I'm going to get so emotional because I'm finally able to say it," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "It's been so exciting and it's a dream come true. ... It's just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me."

Sutta shared that she was "sick the whole time" during her first trimester, "but after that, it was just exciting."

"To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it's like this overwhelming sense of love and protection. You're just like, 'Oh my God, I can't wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you,' " she said.

To reveal the news, Sutta performed a burlesque routine in a video, which she shared on Instagram along with a message about returning to concerts post-baby.

Just weeks before the birth of her baby boy, Sutta posted a sweet social media tribute to her son in honor of Mother's Day.

"Becoming a Mommy has always been my ultimate dream above all else and any day now my dream is gonna come true. M.J. Aka Little Mike, I can't wait to hold you in my arms and I promise you I will love you unconditionally for all eternity and let you be exactly who you want to be, let you love who you want to love, help you follow your every dream and I will be your biggest supporter and ultimate fan," she wrote.

"And if you ever feel low or discouraged I will raise you up and never let you down. You will forever be fiercely respected. I can sure tell you this, that you are already loved so deeply by so many amazing humans and everyone can't wait to meet you," she continued.

She went on to praise her husband as "one incredible Daddy who is the kindest soul on the planet."