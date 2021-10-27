MAFS's Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way: 'Very Excited'

It's a boy!

Married at First Sight season 10 stars Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd, who are expecting their first child together next month, revealed the sex of their baby on the way, sharing their excitement to welcome a son into their family.

"We are very excited that the newest addition to the Hurd fam is going to be a baby boy. Neither of us had a huge preference but now that we know it's a boy (we both guessed it would be) we can't wait to meet the little man," the couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"Austin is excited to pass on his passion for baseball and all things sports! And I'm excited to be a mommy!" Studer adds.

The exciting news comes three months after they exclusively announced to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first baby together.

"Austin and I are super excited about this new adventure of parenthood! We both knew we wanted to be parents when we met but wanted to wait for the time to be right," Studer told PEOPLE in July. "Now that we have been married for almost two years and are a little more settled with a house, we are as ready as we can be. I know Austin is going to be a great dad, and I can't wait for November 2021 to meet baby H."

Studer and Hurd are also dog parents to a "spunky little guy" named Rex, whom she explained in an Instagram tribute "brought so much energy to our household since we got him as a rescue" and said they are "still learning a lot about him."

Reflecting on their whirlwind marriage and purchasing their first house together, Studer wrote in March, "It's crazy to think that only a year and a half ago we met and married as strangers, moved to two apartments, got a dog, Austin changed his job, I moved up in my career, and now we're homeowners!"

"A lot has changed in a short amount of time," she added at the time, "can't wait for what another year will bring!"