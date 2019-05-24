Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Shows Off His Impressive Golf Skills: 'Already Borrowing His Dad's Clubs'

Jessica Simpson‘s son Ace is following in his father’s footsteps — or should we say, golf shoes.

The star shared a video of her 5½-year-old son Ace on a driving range Thursday afternoon, where he makes an impressive swing. The video goes into slow motion just in time for the club to hit the ball, highlighting her son’s skills.

“Already borrowing his dad’s clubs 💚#ACEKNUTE,” she captioned the video, clearly proud of her son’s burgeoning athletic ability.

But golf isn’t the only sport at which Ace seems to excel. Earlier this month, Simpson posted a photo of Ace on the baseball diamond, calling him the “homerun king.” Ace’s athletic ability should come as no surprise, considering dad Eric Johnson used to play in the NFL.

Simpson has been celebrating her new title as a mother of three since she and Johnson welcomed daughter Birdie Mae in March.

For mother’s day, Ace and Simpson’s oldest daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, wrote their mom a sweet card, telling her that she’s the “greatest mom in the universe.”

Johnson also showed his appreciate for his wife with a sweet tribute.

“Dear Jess, You have literally taken motherhood to the next level,” he said. “You have given us three kids and I could not be more grateful or in awe of you. You make every one of my days special. I love you with all my heart. Love, Eric.”

“Mother’s Day 2019: fresh milk and hormonally crying reading my Mother’s Day cards,” Simpson joked on her Instagram story.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” Simpson told PEOPLE in April, adding: “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!”

Despite the more chaotic moments, Simpson added that Birdie “makes our family complete.”

“Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact, and celebrate the small victories,” she added.

Ace and Maxi seem to think Birdie is the perfect addition, too.

“They were incredibly gentle with her and just wanted to hold her and kiss her,” Simpson said of her older children when Birdie was born. “They had made her welcome signs and chosen their own gifts for her that they brought in when they met her for the first time. To see them love her instantly truly melted my heart.”