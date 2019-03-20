From Broken Toilets to Swollen Ankles: Jessica Simpson's Pregnancy Woes

We feel for you, Jess! Before welcoming her third child, daughter Birdie, the star got honest about the toughest parts of carrying a child

By
Kate Hogan
March 20, 2019 03:40 PM
<p>Being sick isn&#8217;t fun, but <a href="https://people.com/parents/jessica-simpson-leaves-hospital-after-bronchitis/">being sick while pregnant</a> is something else.</p> <p>&ldquo;After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I&rsquo;m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,&rdquo; Simpson, who revealed at her <a href="https://people.com/parents/jessica-simpson-birdies-nest-baby-shower/">baby shower in January</a> that she picked the name Birdie for her baby girl, wrote after a hospital stay in early March.</p> <p>&ldquo;I am slowly getting healthier every day,&rdquo; Simpson continued. &ldquo;Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.&rdquo;</p>
Bronchitis

Being sick isn’t fun, but being sick while pregnant is something else.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” Simpson, who revealed at her baby shower in January that she picked the name Birdie for her baby girl, wrote after a hospital stay in early March.

“I am slowly getting healthier every day,” Simpson continued. “Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Warning&#8230;Don&rsquo;t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,&#8221; she wrote in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzcpUwjDAl/">a helpful PSA</a> to fellow expectant moms.</p>
Broken Toilet Seats

“Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” she wrote in a helpful PSA to fellow expectant moms.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>In February, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtzQnoqDHzQ/">the singer shared</a> that &#8220;severe&#8221; reflux&nbsp;&#8220;led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.&#8221; (At least it looks cozy?)</p>
Acid Reflux

In February, the singer shared that “severe” reflux “led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.” (At least it looks cozy?)

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>&#8220;Tight squeeze but I&rsquo;m pushin&rsquo; through,&#8221; she wrote in <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtrsHXaDcvP/">a caption every pregnant woman</a> can relate to.</p>
The Growing Bump

“Tight squeeze but I’m pushin’ through,” she wrote in a caption every pregnant woman can relate to.

<p>Simpson&#8217;s baby girl has her suffering the classic (and cruel) symptom: a lack of sleep. <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Btd9WN2jAnK/">Her solution?</a> &#8220;Walking in the rain to fight insomnia.&#8221;</p>
Insomnia

Simpson’s baby girl has her suffering the classic (and cruel) symptom: a lack of sleep. Her solution? “Walking in the rain to fight insomnia.”

<p>&#8220;After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!&#8221; the exhausted mom-to-be <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BtbYvtADlU7/">wrote on Instagram</a>.</p>
Anxiety (and More)

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!” the exhausted mom-to-be wrote on Instagram.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>Ouch! In early January, Simpson <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsea-QzDFTD/">asked Instagram followers for</a> &#8220;Any remedies&#8221; related to the swollen ankles so many women suffer through during pregnancy. She eventually <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BszLvX8DFwS/">tried cupping</a>, which led to her <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BszMXKTjhsY/">showing off her</a> &#8220;SKANKLES,&#8221; aka &#8220;Skinny Ankles&#8221; (phew!).</p>
Swollen Ankles

Ouch! In early January, Simpson asked Instagram followers for “Any remedies” related to the swollen ankles so many women suffer through during pregnancy. She eventually tried cupping, which led to her showing off her “SKANKLES,” aka “Skinny Ankles” (phew!).

Jessica Simpson/Instagram (2)
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m surprised I look like I&rsquo;ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight,&#8221; <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BoxgvI7A_Kr/">she joked</a> alongside this gorgeous snap. (In another mid-flight selfie, she lamented <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BoAQbQngoz1/">how flights feel</a> &#8220;VERY long&#8221; when you&#8217;re pregnant.)</p>
Peeing All.The.Time.

“I’m surprised I look like I’ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight,” she joked alongside this gorgeous snap. (In another mid-flight selfie, she lamented how flights feel “VERY long” when you’re pregnant.)

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BsQ9N00DBrn/">That slightly lowered immune system</a> during pregnancy led Simpson to take a &#8220;Sick Day&#8221; in early January.</p>
Illness

That slightly lowered immune system during pregnancy led Simpson to take a “Sick Day” in early January.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>Simpson spoke for all moms when she wrote <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bn-JB1fAetm/">this caption</a>: &#8220;This momma wants sleeeeeeeep.&#8221;</p>
Exhaustion

Simpson spoke for all moms when she wrote this caption: “This momma wants sleeeeeeeep.”

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
<p>Pregnant + two kids = early bedtimes, but in this case, <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BszOTcxjB0_/">Simpson was</a> &#8220;Staying out past 7pm.&#8221;</p>
Rarely Going Out

Pregnant + two kids = early bedtimes, but in this case, Simpson was “Staying out past 7pm.”

<p>&#8220;Flattering pregnant selfies are close to a miracle,&#8221; she captioned <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BowpGBSAAT1/">this gorgeous shot</a>. So when you get one, share it!</p>
Overall Blah-ness

“Flattering pregnant selfies are close to a miracle,” she captioned this gorgeous shot. So when you get one, share it!

Jessica Simpson/Instagram
