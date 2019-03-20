Being sick isn’t fun, but being sick while pregnant is something else.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” Simpson, who revealed at her baby shower in January that she picked the name Birdie for her baby girl, wrote after a hospital stay in early March.

“I am slowly getting healthier every day,” Simpson continued. “Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.”