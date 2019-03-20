“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” Simpson, who revealed at her baby shower in January that she picked the name Birdie for her baby girl, wrote after a hospital stay in early March.
“I am slowly getting healthier every day,” Simpson continued. “Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH.”
Broken Toilet Seats
“Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” she wrote in a helpful PSA to fellow expectant moms.
Acid Reflux
In February, the singer shared that “severe” reflux “led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner.” (At least it looks cozy?)
“I’m surprised I look like I’ve got it together after getting up to go to the bathroom 40 times on my flight,” she joked alongside this gorgeous snap. (In another mid-flight selfie, she lamented how flights feel “VERY long” when you’re pregnant.)
