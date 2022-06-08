Jessica Simpson celebrated her daughter Maxwell Drew's 10th birthday with a sweet post on Instagram last month

Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 10, Is All Grown Up as She Strikes a Pose in New Photo

Maxwell Drew is a vision in blue!

On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson shared a new photo of her 10-year-old daughter modeling for the camera while standing in front of a rose bush.

Maxwell looks all grown up in the shot as she sports an oversized tee, braided blue hair and holds a pair of trendy sunglasses at the bridge of her nose. The pre-teen keeps a straight face for the picture while flashing her bright blue eyes at the camera.

"Shades of blue #MAXIDREW," Simpson captioned the post.

Simpson is also mom to two other children, whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson: son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Birdie Mae, 3.

Earlier this month, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 41, shared a picture of her younger daughter going for a stroll in Los Angeles while proudly toting her rainbow umbrella on the city's "hottest day."

The toddler dressed herself in an embellished dress with a seafoam green and pink tulle skirt and glitter rainboots.

"On the hottest day in LA, she asked to get an umbrella 🤣 #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the Instagram photo.

Fans reacted to the sweet picture, suggesting that Birdie chose the umbrella just in time for Pride month.

"She knew it was the first day of pride month and wanted to rock the rainbow umbrella, who can blame her! 🌈," one person commented.

In May, Simpson marked Maxwell's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post and also showed off her eldest child's celebration via Instagram stories, which included a drive-in movie night with Maxwell's friends North West and Penelope Disick.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began.