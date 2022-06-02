The three-year-old's rainbow accessory may have not been perfect for the hot weather but it was perfect for the start of Pride month

Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Mae Dresses Herself Ready for Rain on the 'Hottest Day in LA'

Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae is a cutie under her rainbow umbrella!

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 41, shared a picture of her youngest daughter, 3, going for a stroll in Los Angeles while proudly toting her rainbow umbrella on the city's "hottest day."

The toddler dressed herself in an embellished dress with a seafoam green and pink tulle skirt and glitter rainboots.

"On the hottest day in LA, she asked to get an umbrella 🤣 #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson captioned the Instagram photo.

Fans reacted to the sweet picture, suggesting that the 3-year-old chose the umbrella just in time for Pride month.

"She knew it was the first day of pride month and wanted to rock the rainbow umbrella, who can blame her! 🌈," one person commented.

Simpson is a mom to two other children, whom she shares with her husband Eric Johnson: son Ace Knute, 8, and daughter Maxwell Drew, who recently celebrated her 10th birthday last month.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress showed off her eldest child's celebration via Instagram stories, which included a drive-in movie night with Maxwell's friends North West and Penelope Disick. Maxwell and North both play on the same basketball team. Her father, Eric Johnson coaches the girls team.

Simpson marked Maxwell's birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began.

