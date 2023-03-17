Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'My Loud Belting Beauty'

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a family party celebrating her daughter Birdie Mae's upcoming birthday on Instagram Thursday.

In the caption of her post, the "With You" songstress, 42, hinted that her mini-me could follow in her famous footsteps. "Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers," Jessica captioned the photo series. "Very familiar if I do say so myself 😜."

In the first photo in the series, the mother of three is seen standing with husband Eric Johnson while holding Birdie — who turns 4 on Sunday. The second pic in the carousel features a cute mother-daughter moment, with Jessica holding Birdie as both smile big for the camera.

Simpson's mom, Tina Simpson, joined her daughter and granddaughter for the next photo in the series, while the last photo features Birdie with her parents and some of her grandparents, as well as family friends.

The photos celebrating Birdie come one week after Jessica's other daughter Maxwell joined her mom for an HSN appearance.

The fashion designer promoted the latest from her fashion line on the network last week, appearing with her daughter, Maxwell, 10½, and Tina, 63.

The singer and her mother both wore the Bonita Chiffon Dress from the line, with Jessica in pink and Tina in black, while Maxwell wore a colorful striped jumpsuit paired with a denim jacket.

Jessica Simpson, Tina Simpson, and Maxwell Johnson. Jessica Simpson/Facebook

"It's a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin' us tonight HSN. See you bright and early for round 2," Jessica captioned a series of shots shared across her social media accounts.

The star previously praised her daughter's kind heart late last year as the pre-teen decided to make some treats for a local animal rescue during the holiday season.

"Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does.

Alongside their two daughters, Simpson and Johnson, 43, also share son Ace Knute, 9.