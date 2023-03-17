Jessica Simpson's Daughter Birdie Is Following in Her Musical Footsteps: 'My Loud Belting Beauty'

Jessica Simpson said her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae has a “set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers"

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023 09:24 AM
Jessica Simpson Reveals Daughter Birdie, 3, Is Following In Her Singing Footsteps: ‘My Loud Belting Beauty’
Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Like mother, like daughter!

Jessica Simpson shared a series of photos from what appeared to be a family party celebrating her daughter Birdie Mae's upcoming birthday on Instagram Thursday.

In the caption of her post, the "With You" songstress, 42, hinted that her mini-me could follow in her famous footsteps. "Birdie girl is my loud belting beauty with a set of set of lungs and a vocal box that could quite possibly bust mics and speakers," Jessica captioned the photo series. "Very familiar if I do say so myself 😜."

In the first photo in the series, the mother of three is seen standing with husband Eric Johnson while holding Birdie — who turns 4 on Sunday. The second pic in the carousel features a cute mother-daughter moment, with Jessica holding Birdie as both smile big for the camera.

Simpson's mom, Tina Simpson, joined her daughter and granddaughter for the next photo in the series, while the last photo features Birdie with her parents and some of her grandparents, as well as family friends.

The photos celebrating Birdie come one week after Jessica's other daughter Maxwell joined her mom for an HSN appearance.

The fashion designer promoted the latest from her fashion line on the network last week, appearing with her daughter, Maxwell, 10½, and Tina, 63.

The singer and her mother both wore the Bonita Chiffon Dress from the line, with Jessica in pink and Tina in black, while Maxwell wore a colorful striped jumpsuit paired with a denim jacket.

Jessica Simpson, tina simpson, maxwell johnson
Jessica Simpson, Tina Simpson, and Maxwell Johnson. Jessica Simpson/Facebook

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's a Fashion Family Affair! Thanks for havin' us tonight HSN. See you bright and early for round 2," Jessica captioned a series of shots shared across her social media accounts.

The star previously praised her daughter's kind heart late last year as the pre-teen decided to make some treats for a local animal rescue during the holiday season.

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina

"Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does.

Alongside their two daughters, Simpson and Johnson, 43, also share son Ace Knute, 9.

Related Articles
Jessica Simpson, tina simpson, maxwell johnson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Looks All Grown Up in HSN Appearance with Mom and Grandma Tina
Ace Knute Johnson, Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Jessica Simpson, and Maxwell Drew Johnson celebrate the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with fans and a special performance by the LA Roller Girls at Nordstrom at The Grove on September 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Jessica Simpson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Jessica Simpson daughter
Jessica Simpson Snuggles Up to Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 3, for Sweet Selfie — See the Photo!
Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Selfies with Her 3 Kids: ‘Whole Lotta Love
Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'Whole Lotta Love'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpd-e3ioddV/?hl=en hed: Jessica Simpson and Her Husband Post Steamy Pics from Getaway
Jessica Simpson Shares Cheeky Photos from Getaway with Eric Johnson: 'Stole My Lover' for the Weekend
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo
Jessica Simpson Shares Rare Family Photo with Both of Her Parents: 'I Am Proud of Us'
Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson during a celebration of her memoir "Open Book" at at Macy's Stella 34 Trattoria on February 05, 2020 in New York City
Jessica Simpson Praises Daughter Maxwell for Giving Back on Christmas: 'Her Heart Is Beautiful'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmX6JSRIYvI/?hl=en. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generation Photo
Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson's Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip in Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson Ross' Kids Bond on Family Ski Trip to Aspen: 'Snow Bunnies'
Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin’ ; Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Photos of Daughter Birdie, 3, Showing Off Her 'Seasonal Style'
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Daughter Birdie's 'Bold, Powerful' Playroom
Jessica Simpson Gives a Tour of Daughter Birdie's 'Bold' and 'Playful' Room — See Inside!
Jessica Simpson Letterman Jacket
Jessica Simpson Has a Throwback Style Moment in Her 8th Grade Cheerleading Varsity Jacket
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell, 9, Is All Grown Up in Snaps from Sister Birdie's Barbie Party