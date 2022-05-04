Jessica Simpson Wishes Her 'Very Best Friend,' Daughter Maxwell, a Happy 10th Birthday

Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew had a "magical" birthday weekend to celebrate turning 10.

The mom of three, 41, paid tribute to her eldest child on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a picture of Maxwell surrounded by a pile of her large stuffed animals.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson — who shares Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson — began in her lengthy tribute.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she added, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.

She continued, "Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine 😜). Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."

She concluded, "Even though Maxwell wanted to turn back time to be a kid forever with dreams of squishmallows covering her bed, she is now double digits, wise behind her years and makes squishmallows and cuddles effortlessly cool and trend worthy.

"I woke up this morning and she gave me like 10 of them because that is who she is. Gives and gives and gives. She is a child that hands you your childhood back to hold ever so closely. Maxwell Drew Johnson is THE PERFECT 10 and my VERY BEST FRIEND!!!"

Simpson also shares daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 8, with Johnson, 42.

Last month, the "Irresistible" singer told PEOPLE about some of the lessons she's learned from Maxwell. "My oldest daughter, who's nine; she's about to be 10; she teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest," she said. "She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it."

She noted that her daughter is "one of those girls that's going to be a trendsetter, a leader and manifest everything."

"Her intuition is unreal. She truly loves herself," Simpson added.

According to the fashion designer, Maxwell's self-love and acceptance is something that she believes her daughter picked up from her organically. "I don't think it's something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set]," she explained. "It's not really about what I say. It's more about what I do."

"I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that's all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it's easy for them to love themselves," she added.