Just six weeks after welcoming her newborn Birdie Mae into the world, Jessica Simpson is celebrating another of her kids’ birthdays — her 7-year-old look-alike daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew!

In addition to sharing a photo of her entire family — husband Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae, son Ace Knute, 5, Maxi and their dog Dixie — Simpson, 38, posted a caption sweeter than the birthday cake they all enjoyed in the picture.

“Happy 7th Birthday to my forever best friend and baby girl,” the singer, actress and businesswoman gushed about her eldest child.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

“You have given me the truest, most precious purpose of life,” she added. “Without question you are the coolest, most compassionate person I know. I love you.

Admitting that Maxi’s birthday was an emotional one for her, the mom of three revealed that it wasn’t due to her recent labor and delivery. “I wish I could blame all of my tears on hormones today,” she wrote.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson's newborn Birdie Mae

Recently, Simpson proudly shared a photo of a full, 5 oz. bottle of breast milk on April 2, writing in the caption, “This is what success feels like,” next to a caption of a milk bottle.

This fits with her strategy to keep positive as she recovers from her recent cesarean section.

“She had the best attitude about her recovery,” a source close to Simpson tells PEOPLE. “She was very excited about having another baby girl. Her older kids were around [the hospital] a lot and doted on the baby.”

Before giving birth to Birdie Mae, Simpson had several health issues during pregnancy, including acid reflux, extreme foot swelling, sciatica and bronchitis.