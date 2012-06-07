Jessica Simpson Wears Eileen West for PEOPLE Cover

Jessica Simpson swooned about baby girl Maxwell Drew in last week’s issue of PEOPLE, where the star and fiancé Eric Johnson shared their growing family’s precious photos. The new mom glowed, nesting with her daughter in equally sweet white frocks.

And as for the source of that lovely white nightie? Jessica is wearing designer Eileen West’s Heirloom Dream Ballet Gown ($85). The demure cotton nightgown has details like delicate lace, pintucks and akoya shell buttons.



Coincidentally, Angelina Jolie also wore a West design (the Opal Devore Gown, similar to the current collection’s Moonlight Sonata Gown, $69), for her 2008 PEOPLE cover following the birth of twins Knox and Vivienne. Pretty times two!