The star strolls down the beach hand-in-hand with her fiancé Eric Johnson the day after Christmas

Pregnant Jessica Simpson is indulging in some R&R over the holidays.

The star, who this week confirmed she’s expecting her second child, was pictured strolling down the beach hand-in-hand with her fiancé Eric Johnson the day after Christmas.

Dressed in a loose beach cover-up and cowboy hat, Simpson, 32, looked relaxed and happy as she watched the waves breaking on the sand.

The same day she was snapped on the beach, Simpson Tweeted a close-up of herself and Johnson smiling at the camera, with the word “Aloha” accompanying the photo.

In the picture, the couple are wearing the same tropical outfits as in the first shot. Johnson is clearly getting into the spirit of the islands by donning an Aloha shirt with aqua colored fish on it.

Simpson, who is mom to 7-month-old Maxwell Drew, announced her second baby on the way on Twitter on Christmas Day, sharing a photo of her daughter wearing holiday pajamas and smiling in the sand atop the words, “BIG SIS.”