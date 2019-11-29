Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Family Photo 'Before the Pajama Change' on Thanksgiving

Jessica Simpson celebrated Thanksgiving with her beautiful family.

On Friday morning, the actress and singer, 39, posted a sweet photo with her husband Eric Johnson and their children Birdie Mae, 8 months, Ace Knute, 6, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7½, admitting it wasn’t easy to get everyone smiling in the same frame.

“Getting a family pic on Thanksgiving was a task, but we did it before the pajama change for the car ride home!!” she wrote. “I woke up this morning with the continued warm and cozy feeling of gratitude. Hope everyone had a blessed Thanksgiving!”

Simpson’s expression of gratitude is extra poignant, as it comes two weeks after she revealed on social media that her whole family was hit by several illnesses and injuries over the previous week and a half.

“It was a challenging 10 days for the family. Lots of puke, scary high fevers, coughing, and a concussion to top it all off,” the mother of three shared on Instagram.

Simpson also included a photo of her and Maxi catching up on rest on their couch.

“Maxi and Ace are resilient troopers. Now we need some sleep,” she wrote. “Eric and I are so relieved they are happy and healthy now.”

Last year, Simpson joined forces with Green Giant to host a Friendsgiving (which she documented on her Instagram feed) for No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit seeking to end child hunger in America.

“I was raised in a family of service,” Simpson, who was pregnant with Birdie at the time, told PEOPLE exclusively. “I am blessed in my life to be able to give back in many ways, and I love teaching my kids that having a giving spirit is the most rewarding way to celebrate.”

Martha Stewart joined in to provide classic Thanksgiving recipes, like pumpkin pie with toasted meringue (which got a little too toasty, thanks to Simpson’s heavy hand with a blow torch.)

Simpson also said she had hidden recipes up her sleeve. “Chicken and dumplings is my signature dish,” she shared. “My recipe is very simple but you would never know it. My friends are always begging me to make it for them!”