Jessica Simpson Candidly Talks About the 'Joy of Postpartum' While Wearing a Rubber Corset

Jessica Simpson is slowly but surely getting back into exercising.

Seven weeks after welcoming her daughter Birdie Mae, the mom of three was able to step away from her kiddos and the responsibilities of her newly relaunched website to squeeze in a postpartum workout through her neighborhood.

Sharing a snap of herself on Instagram on Thursday, Simpson, 38, wore an all-black ensemble of an oversized sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers, as she bent over and attempted to touch her toes.

“Just stretching it out in my rubber corset,” she jokingly captioned the shot. “The joy of postpartum 🤗”

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their daughter on Tuesday, March 19, her rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE.

The following day, the new mom of three shared her happy news with the world, posting a black-and-white photo of her daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 7, meeting the newest addition to the family.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson captioned the sweet shot. (She and the former NFL player also share son Ace Knute, 5.)

Since then, Simpson has been sharing plenty of photos of her daughter to her Instagram — most recently, an adorable snap over the weekend captioned with: “It’s a Birdie Mae Sunday 💚”

In the weeks following Birdie’s birth, Simpson admitted to PEOPLE how adjusting to life as a mother of three wasn’t the easiest thing to do.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she shared.

Still, the star said she was soaking up every moment with her youngest child.

“[Birdie] makes our family complete,” Simpson added. “Someone once told me to keep in mind that everything is a phase with infants and kids … trying to remember that fact and celebrate the small victories.”

As for how she handles some of the more chaotic aspects of parenting two children and a newborn? “The other night, all three kids were crying at the same time, so I just joined in! Ha!” Simpson joked.

Adjusting to life as a mom of three and losing the baby weight aren’t the only things that Simpson has been focused on recently. The star has also been busy promoting the relaunch of her website, which she officially announced on May 1.

“It has been an incredible year: Ace started Kindergarten, I gave birth to my sweet Birdie and today, Maxwell turns 7,” she announced in an Instagram post. “Throughout it all, I’ve been throwing my energy into another project close to my heart: a new digital flagship store, jessicasimpson.com!”

“It’s an all-new place to shop, share my favorite things, and give you a look into my life as a wife, mom, businesswoman, entertainer, and friend! Thanks for joining me on this journey!” Simpson added.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the launch, Simpson said she was “proud” of her new website, which her team had been working on for more than a year now up until she felt it was “just right” to reintroduce.

“I am so excited to be launching JessicaSimpson.com. We have our amazing product as well as exclusives that you cannot get anywhere else,” she said. “I am also sharing inside looks of my family, my career and my everyday life.”