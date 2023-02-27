Jessica Simpson Snuggles Up to Mini-Me Daughter Birdie, 3, for Sweet Selfie — See the Photo!

Jessica Simpson is spending quality time with her youngest.

In a cute photo shared on Instagram Sunday, Simpson smiles with her 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae, as her little girl wraps her arms around her mom's neck.

The black-and-white selfie shows the mother-daughter duo with their cheeks pressed against one another, both dressed casually for the shot with Birdie in a long sleeve shirt printed with hearts and Simpson in a plain top.

Captioning the post with a Dolly Parton quote, she wrote, "'If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours.'"

Along with Birdie, the singer and actress, 42, shares daughter Maxwell, 10, and son Ace, 9, with husband Eric Johnson.

Earlier this month, Simpson shared a series of cute selfies with her three children on her Instagram as she gave her followers an insight into family life.

"Whole Lotta Love ❤️," Simpson captioned the shots of her kids.

In the photos, the Open Book author wore a matching red fluffy robe with her youngest daughter and sported heart-shaped sunglasses as they pouted for the camera whilst sitting on a staircase.

The carousel of cute pictures also featured a family selfie on a leather couch and some snaps from Valentine's Day of the kids with themed toys.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was among the many followers praising the photos, writing, "And cuteness 😍," in the comments section.