Jessica Simpson's Three Kids Are Her Mini-Mes as They Celebrate Earth Day in Sunny Photos

Jessica Simpson celebrated with some outdoor activities with her three kids

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 11:22 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrW4XIcsKaP/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and her kids enjoyed a weekend outdoors as they celebrated Earth Day.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old singer shared a series of sweet photos with her three kids as they spent time in nature and soaked up the sun to commemorate the annual event that demonstrates support for environmental protection.

The first photo shows Simpson and daughter Maxwell, 10, making silly faces as they stretch their arms out while standing in front of stacks of hay bales. Simpson then snaps a selfie with Maxwell and son Ace, 9, where the musician and her son smile while Maxwell makes a pouty face.

A third shot shows Maxwell, Ace and little sister Birdie Mae, 4, posing on the beach together as Birdie leans into Maxwell for a hug and Ace stands beside the two.

"HEART and EARTH…same letters. Just sayin' 🤍🌎🌍🌏," Simpson captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, Simpson and husband Eric Johnson celebrated daughter Birdie's fourth birthday with a unicorn-themed party.

"Birdie Mae Johnson is 4!!! This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow…her favorite color," the proud mom wrote on Instagram alongside photos from the celebration. "Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!

"She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter sparkles. We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it," she continued.

"Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn't home, I feel her presence glowing inside of me. Bird puts the HAPPY to the BIRTHDAY."

The photos featured the preschooler having a blast with unicorn face paint, dressed in a purple sequined tulle dress and a fuzzy pink coat.

A family photo included in the set shows Simpson's three kids, all looking grown up. Ace made a zany face in the photo while Maxwell sported some seriously impressive makeup.

Related Articles
Sharna BUrgess, Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
Sharna Burgess Says She's 'So Grateful' for Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's 'Incredible Kids'
Ben Affleck attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures' "The Accountant" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 10, 2016 in Hollywood, California
Ben Affleck Reveals Moment He Would Love to Relive with His Kids: 'The Heart of Life'
2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Honoring Berry Gordy And Smokey Robinson - Arrivals
Julian Lennon Warns 'We're Killing Ourselves' By Not Caring About Environment: 'It's Horrifying' (Exclusive)
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
shemar moore baby pics
Shemar Moore's Girlfriend Shares Sweet Photo of Actor with Baby Girl on His Birthday
Rihanna son Fendi 'Trouble' jacket
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Son's Fendi Leather Jacket in Adorable Photo: 'Trouble'
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with "My Favorite Girl" Stormi
Kylie Jenner Goes Nose-to-Nose with 'Favorite Girl' Stormi in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Jana Kramer with her boyfriend Allan Russell split with a photo of her and the kids
Jana Kramer Says She's Introduced Her Kids to New Boyfriend Allan Russell: They 'Love Him'
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari on Letting Her Kids Do Reality TV: 'I Don't Even Put Them on Instagram'
Khloe Kardashian brings her toddler with her to the gym
Khloé Kardashian's Baby Boy Watches Her Work Out at the Gym — See the Adorable Videos
Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet Pic of Tom Pelphrey Cradling Daughter Matilda — See the Photo!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Shows the 'Inspiring' Notes His Daughter Leaves Around the House to 'Keep Me Going'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpiHohHp73R/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
James Van Der Beek Reveals His Six Kids Are Dealing with a Head Lice Breakout
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq0-8XGJA0t/. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Brittany Mahomes Reveals What Help She Has with Son Bronze and Daughter Sterling: 'Very Thankful'
Brittany Mahomes Explains Why She's Following an Element Theme for Her Kids' Names
Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling's Name Was Originally Intended for Her Dog: 'Meant to Be'
Jenna Bush Hager Jokes About How Her Parents Want to Be 'as Fun as Possible' for Her Three Kids
Jenna Bush Hager Says Parents Laura and George W. Bush Are as 'Fun as Possible' with Her Kids