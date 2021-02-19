Jessica Simpson's Son Ace, 7, Gives Little Sister Birdie Mae, 23 Months, a Hilarious Hairstyle

The singer shares son Ace Knute and daughters Maxwell Drew and Birdie Mae with husband Eric Johnson

There's a new hairstylist in the Simpson household!

On Thursday, Jessica Simpson shared a hilarious photo of daughter Birdie Mae, 23 months, showing off a funny hairstyle courtesy of her big brother Ace Knute, 7½.

Ace styled his sister's blonde hair into a stiff ponytail on top of her head. The new 'do seemingly required a lot of gel or hairspray as Birdie's ponytail looks as if it has hardened and stuck in an upright position.

In the photo, Birdie is wearing a tie-dye long sleeve top and looking away from the camera to model the ponytail.

"This is what happens when your brother does your hair #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson, 40, captioned the silly shot.

Many of Simpson's followers reacted to Birdie's new look in the comment section. "Next time I come I'm making him my assistant @jessicasimpson 💛," teased hairstylist Rita Hazan.

"Cutie!!!! 💛," wrote fitness influencer Katrina Scott while skincare expert Joanna Czech dropped several heart emojis. "Birdie Mae Lou Who! 😍," another user joked, referencing the famed Grinch character.

Simpson, who shares Ace, Birdie and daughter Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8½, with husband Eric Johnson, recently opened about to PEOPLE about Birdie's close relationship with Ace.

Image zoom Jessica Simpson and family | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"It's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs!" Simpson shared. "The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

Simpson added that her "very observant" youngest child "says hi to everybody."