Pregnant Jessica Simpson Is Sad About 5-Year-Old Son Ace's 'Short' Haircut: 'It Broke My Heart'

Ace Knute is growing up so fast — and he’s got the ‘do to match.

Jessica Simpson‘s 5-year-old son is quite the suave youngster in a black-and-white photo the singer shared to Instagram Wednesday, taken while Ace sits in the barber’s chair following his chop.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Offering a wide grin to the camera, the adorable little boy sports a style much different than his usual longer blond locks, spiked up and to the side to finish the look.

“He really wanted short hair. It broke my heart a little, but we did it!! My little man 💚 #ACEKNUTE,” Simpson, 38, captioned the cute snapshot.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Maxwell, 6, Has a “Favorite” Makeup Item: “She Tends to Sneak It”

This isn’t the first time Simpson has shown emotion over her son’s changing look. In September 2017, the singer, actress and fashion designer gave her followers a peek at Ace’s first-ever haircut at the age of 4.

The little boy’s signature shoulder-length blond locks had been sheared to reveal a shorter, yet still adorably shaggy style as the little guy waded in the water in front of a stunning mountainous landscape.

“First haircut ✔️ (Thanks @jessieholiday for making my stud look all grown up 😢) #ACEKNUTE,” the proud mama captioned the memory.

Jessica Simpson's kids Maxwell and Ace Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Covers Her Bump in Furry Reindeer Onesie: “I Love the Holidays”



While Ace is the baby of Simpson and husband Eric Johnson‘s family for now, he’ll soon be a big brother when his little sister arrives — and in the meantime, he and sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6½, have some questions for their pregnant mama.

“They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of Mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby,” Simpson explained to PEOPLE exclusively in October, choosing just a few of her kids’ silly inquiries.

The soon-to-be mother of three added that she and Johnson, 39, “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest … but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”

And looks like Ace and Maxwell will get a little baby practice in ahead of their little sister’s arrival — the siblings were gifted Shih Tzu puppies for Christmas. “Santa’s Nice List!” Simpson captioned a photo of her kids with their new dogs.