Jessica Simpson Slammed for Letting 7-Year-Old Daughter Maxwell Dye Her Hair

Mom shamers are coming after Jessica Simpson on her latest update about 7-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew.

The singer posted on Instagram that she let her daughter dye her long blonde locks in a move inspired by the hit Disney movie Descendants.

Maxwell was all smiles at the Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles while she had the ends of her hair dyed a similar color to that of the main character in the movie, Mal, played by Dove Cameron.

After the coloring was complete, the youngster posed for her mom and showed off her new purple-tinged hair.

“Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW,” Simpson, 39, shared on Instagram, posting the photo of Maxwell with her new hair and at the salon.

Trolls and mom shamers were quick to attack the mother-of-three in the comments section of the post for “ruining” her daughter’s hair at such a young age.

“Why start ruining her hair so young,” one Instagram user commented, while another wrote, “Don’t like it at all !!! Much better before the color. The new color makes her look older than her age.”

As the negative comments poured in, many other users came to Simpson’s defense.

“DON’T LISTEN TO ALL THE TROLLS!!! Your daughter’s hair looks fabulous and it is better for your hair when it is professionally done to protect the health. People have nothing better to do than criticize someone else’s parenting,” one user commented.

Another lauded Simpson for letting Maxwell embrace and express the identity she was creating for herself.

“Great job mom !! Allowing her to express herself and trying new things that aren’t permanent nor hurtful but allow her to embrace her style and set the tone for who she wants to be while not being scared to try new things and be herself – your winning mommy !!,” the user wrote.

The official Descendants’ Instagram account also showed their support, commenting: “Looking good! 💜💜💜.”

The actress hasn’t responded to the critics and usually doesn’t. However, she previously responded to mom shamers calling her out for letting her newborn Birdie Mae pose for a photo on her stomach — as many responded saying it was unsafe to let a baby sleep on his or her stomach — and told them her baby girl always slept on her back and was just posed for the photo on her belly.