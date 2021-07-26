Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photos of 2-Year-Old Daughter Birdie Mae: 'Monday Mood'

Jessica Simpson is starting off her week with some adorable moments from her daughter Birdie Mae.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, 40, shared photo collage to her Instagram on Monday, showing her 2-year-old making a series of cute faces in front of the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The images show little Birdie, wearing a yellow gingham dress, with her head in her hands and her eyes partially closed. In several of the snaps, the young girl pouts her lips as she sits at a table.

"Monday Mood 😴," Simpson wrote in the caption.

Birdie is Simpson's youngest child with husband Eric Johnson. The couple is also proud parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 9, and son Ace Knute, 8.

Simpson gave fans a glimpse of the family's summer fun, posting to Instagram a picture of the group riding on a golf cart while snacking on frozen treats last week.

"🎶 Oh Happy Day 🎶" the mother of three captioned the snapshot, which showed Simpson and Johnson, 41, sitting in the front seat with their kids and dog riding in the back of the vehicle.

The cute family post came just after Simpson and Johnson, who tied the knot on July 5, 2014, celebrated their seven-year wedding anniversary.

"11 years STRONG... 11 hearts filled in every passing year with unconditional, passionate, fascinating, supportive, beautiful, tempting, ravishing, exquisite, sublime, marvelous, honest, happy, adored, ideal, incomparable, powerful, mesmERIC, LOVE," Simpson wrote at the time, sharing a selfie with Johnson on her Instagram.

"Our connected hearts are praised and celebrated on this serendipitous day. I knew the night we met, the fate of you, locked the key to my searching heart and simply held my soul with love and honor," the fashion designer continued. "Then, now and for the rest of my life I am fully and always yours and you mine."

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson Celebrate 7-Year Anniversary: 'I Love You, Babe,' Says Eric

Johnson also marked the occasion with a sweet tribute to his wife, writing on his own Instagram, "Jessica, I love you. 7 years into marriage and you still make me laugh just as hard as day one."