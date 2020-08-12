Jessica Simpson Shares Sweet Photo with 16-Month-Old Daughter Birdie: 'Cali Cowgirls'

Jessica Simpson shares three children — daughters Maxwell Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 14 months, and son Ace Knute, 7 — with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is spending some quality time with her family!

On Tuesday, the singer and actress, 40, shared a sweet photo of herself holding her 16-month-old daughter Birdie Mae, captioning the shot: "Cali Cowgirls 💕 #BIRDIEMAE."

In the picture, Simpson carries the toddler in her arms as Birdie — wearing a red romper from her mom's clothing collection with matching moccasins and a gingham print headband — sweetly smiles for the camera.

Earlier this month, Simpson revealed to fans that her youngest child has been wearing hand-me-downs from her 8-year-old daughter, Maxwell Drew.

After posting a picture of Birdie in a floral dress while playing outside, the mother of three shared a shot of her eldest kid clad in the same frock on her Instagram Stories.

"Maxi in the same dress Birdie wore today," she wrote over a throwback photo of Maxwell.

The Open Book author paid tribute to her husband, 40, on their special day with a sweet Instagram post.

"Eric Johnson, my Husband, I love you. 6yrs ago today I married my perfect soulmate," she wrote. "Our unity was written in God's sky of colliding stars. Together we manifest dreams, nurture desire, and hold space. Destined, it always has been and always will be, forevermore."

Simpson also mentioned the special gift that the former NFL tight end presented her: a large geode crystal in the shape of a butterfly.

"Also, anyone who knows me at all knows that this crystal butterfly is my dream gift 🦋," she added.

The "With You" songstress then finished off the post with a quote from Emily Brontë's Wuthering Heights, writing, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in a lavish wedding celebration in 2014 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the day they met in May.

"I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!" Simpson wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave."