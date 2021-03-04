Jessica Simpson Smiles with Daughters Maxwell, 8½, and Birdie Mae, 23 Months, in Sweet Photo

The mother of three also shares son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson

Like mother, like daughters!

On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson shared an adorable black-and-white snapshot of herself sitting between her two daughters: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8½, and Birdie Mae, who turns 2 later this month. Seen smiling as the trio all sat close by one another, Simpson, 40, wrote in the caption how the cute pic came to be.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I always tell my girls to give a smile and make someone's day and today Maxi said 'Mom and Birdie let's smile and make Daddy's day' 😍😍😍," wrote the singer and actress, who also shares son Ace Knute, 7, with her husband, Eric Johnson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the comments section of the post, fans of the "With You" crooner praised the sweet moment caught on camera. One user wrote, "The cutest trio of girls!" as another added, "Love that! If you smile at someone- the natural thing is to smile back. It's the little things ❤️."

Another said, "Such a great life lesson for your kids. ❤️ I love sharing a smile and seeing people's reaction."

"Great picture of you girls ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," one other user added as another simply commented, "Triplets."

Image zoom Jessica Simpson | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Earlier this year, while speaking with Shape, Simpson spoke candidly about her family, revealing that hearing giggles from her three children helps her decompress and enjoy her day.

"When I hear my kids cackle, it's the most healing sound," Simpson said. "It's contagious — my whole family starts giggling together, and it's like some form of happy laughing therapy."