The new mom celebrates fiancé Eric Johnson's birthday with their 4-month-old

Jessica Simpson‘s fiancé, Eric Johnson, turned 33 on Saturday. But not surprisingly, someone else stole the spotlight at his birthday party.

Yes, everyone was fawning over baby Maxwell Drew, now 4 months old, whose proud mom later posted several adorable photos to Twitter and her official website.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Last year at Daddy’s party, Maxwell was in my belly. This year she’s in my arms!” Simpson wrote – posting two pics of the baby, one with Mom and one with Dad.

Simpson, 32, is seen smiling broadly as she holds Maxwell close.

And Johnson – the Needham, Mass., native sporting a Red Sox cap – looks down dotingly on his bundle of joy, on his first birthday as a dad.

Simpson recently revealed her post-baby body on the debut on Katie earlier this month.