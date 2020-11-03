The singer and actress shares son Ace Knute, 7, and daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 19 months, with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Photo of Her Kids Dressed Up on Halloween: 'Our Pig, Mummy and Maleficent'

Jessica Simpson's family got into the Halloween spirit this year.

Over the weekend, the singer and actress, 40, shared a cute photo of her kids — son Ace Knute, 7, and daughters Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 8, and Birdie Mae, 19 months — all dressed up in their elaborate costumes to celebrate Halloween.

In the shot, the three little ones strike a pose in the backyard of their family home. Birdie wore a pink tutu and fuzzy hoodie, while her older brother and sister channel opted for something a little spookier in their respective mummy and Disney villain costumes.

"Happy Halloween from our Pig, Mummy and Maleficent 🧡🖤🧡🖤," Simpson captioned the picture.

Many of Simpson's followers quickly flocked to the comments to react to the adorable family moment.

"Cuties!!!!!" CaCee Cobb responded, while Jessica Alba left three emojis of a red heart.

"Soooo good," hairdresser Rita Hazan commented.

Meanwhile, Simpson's brother-in-law Evan Ross wrote, "Ace is looking fly as can be."

The post came just days after Simpson gushed about how Birdie appreciated having her older siblings around the house amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing a picture of Maxwell holding the toddler as Ace hugged his sisters, the mother of three wrote on her Instagram, "2 of these kiddos really miss going to school and 1 of them is happy growing up having them home 💚 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE #BIRDIEMAE."

In September, Simpson remarked to PEOPLE that her children — with whom she shares with husband Eric Johnson — are "growing up so fast."

"Oh, she is the cutest. Oh my gosh," she said of her youngest child. "And it's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

The Open Book author added that Birdie is "very observant" and "says hi to everybody."