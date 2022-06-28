Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Photo of Daughter Maxwell and BFF North West from 'Camp North' Trip

"I'm comin' next time," Simpson said in the photo's caption, where she thanked Kim Kardashian for having Maxwell on the birthday trip

Jessica Simpson's little girl had a blast at Camp North!

The "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer, 41, thanked Kim Kardashian on Instagram Tuesday for having her daughter, Maxwell Drew, 10, at best friend North West's birthday camping trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"CAMP NORTH was magic!" Simpson captioned a series of photos from the weekend. The first shows North and Maxwell sweetly posing together with a paddleboard paddle. Other photos show the girls doing archery, ziplining and riding on an inflatable being towed by a boat.

"Thank you @kimkardashian for giving Maxwell the time of her life and takin' care of my little lady on her first 'camp sleep away' trip! I'm comin' next time! 💚," wrote the Dukes of Hazzard star.

Kardashian, 41, commented on the post with several camping emojis, sharing, "🏕🪵🔥❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian Shares Photos From North West's Creepy 'Camp North' Glamping Birthday Weekend. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWjvqDLkr8/. Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Simpson's husband Eric Johnson coaches Maxwell's basketball team, where she plays alongside Kardashian and ex Kanye West's daughter North.

Kardashian also shares kids Psalm, 3, Chicago, 4, and Saint, 6, with West. Simpson is also mom to Birdie Mae, 3, and Ace Knute, 8.

Earlier this month, Simpson paid tribute to her eldest child on Instagram, sharing a picture of Maxwell surrounded by a pile of her large stuffed animals.

Jessica Simpson celebrates daughter Maxwell's birthday Credit: Jessica Simpson/instagram. inset: getty

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began in her lengthy birthday tribute.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she added, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.

She added, "Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine 😜). Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."