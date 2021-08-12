"That's my girl," the mother of three — who shares daughters Birdie Mae, 2, and Maxwell Drew, 9, plus son Ace Knute, 8, with husband Eric Johnson — raved

Jessica Simpson Shares Photo of Daughter Birdie Mae Having Fun with Fashion: 'Never a Dull Moment'

Jessica Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae is having some fun with fashion!

On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate mogul, 40, shared an adorable photo of her 2-year-old wearing an unusual outlet that the toddler had thrown together for a casual game of floor hockey.

The snapshot, which was shared to Simpson's Instagram account, showed little Birdie clad in a yellow dress, pink garden gloves, and black tap dance shoes. With her hair in pigtails, the young girl held a ball close to her heart and a hockey stick in her hand.

"Never a dull moment in this house!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "Tap shoes, garden gloves and a hockey stick with a hand over her heart for the Pledge of Allegiance."

"That's my girl," added the mother of three — who shares Birdie, as well as daughter Maxwell Drew, 9, and son Ace Knute, 8, with husband Eric Johnson.

Birdie Mae Credit: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

This was not the first time Simpsons' youngest child has shown off her eye for style.

In November, the fashion designer revealed that Birdie has definitely inherited her penchant for shoes when she posted a picture of the little one modeling a pair of comfy boots.

"Birdie definitely takes after mom... her second word was 'Shoes!' " Simpson raved on her Instagram. "She demands to switch shoes 4x a day, and it doesn't even matter whose- Ace's and dad's size 15's too 🤣."

It seems Birdie also has a personality that matches her vibrant fashion sense.

"Oh, she is the cutest. Oh my gosh," Simpson previously told PEOPLE. "And it's so cute to watch my older kids with her. My son and her are like BFFs! The cutest. When Birdie is laughing, like cackling, that is a contagious thing throughout the family. Her first word was 'Ace.' "

The Open Book author that her "very observant" youngest child "says hi to everybody."