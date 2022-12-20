Jessica Simpson Shares 'Festive' Holiday Season Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'My Beautiful Family'

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the holiday season with those closest to her.

The fashion designer, 42, shared a carousel of holiday photos on Instagram Monday where she posed with husband Eric Johnson and each of their kids as they enjoyed time together at a festive event.

"Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season," she captioned the fun shots, where she wore a bright blue faux-fur coat with leather leggings and thick-soled, knee-high combat boots.

In one shot, Simpson's daughter Birdie Mae, 3, wears a red holiday dress with a matching red flower headband and a tan faux fur as she poses with her mom, who wears a red headband featuring a penguin with pompoms on his belly pasted in the center.

Birdie ditches the coat and cuddles up to her dad in another shot, smiling between her two parents.

In another photo, the couple poses with Maxwell Drew, 10, who is straight-faced in the shot, wearing a gray hoodie. Son Ace Knute, 9, makes a rare appearance, hugging his mom — whose height he's quickly catching up to — while wearing a sweatshirt.

The family of five recently shared photos from a family ski trip, where they were joined by Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross and her three children — Ziggy Blu, 2, Jagger Snow, 7, and Bronx, 14 — as well as dad Joe Simpson, mom Tina Simpson and the "Irresistible" singer's in-laws.

In three Instagram photo carousels, the designer showed the family's fun times together, from hitting the slopes in a chic ski suit and a red lip to watching their kids spend quality time together.

"Snow Bunnies 🐰," she captioned one set of shots.

During the family trip, which appeared to have taken place over the week of Thanksgiving, the family also celebrated Bronx's 14th birthday.