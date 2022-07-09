"It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week," Jessica Simpson said of her family summer trip

Jessica Simpson Shares Her Family 'Had the Best 4th of July Week' in Texas: 'Feeling Good'

Jessica Simpson is starting her summer vacation on a happy note!

Simpson spent time with her family in the South for the Fourth of July weekend and gave fans a look at her travels in a social media post this week.

"Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin," Simpson, 41, wrote in the Instagram caption alongside a carousel of pictures featuring herself and her family during the trip.

"We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins," she shared. "It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week."

"Settled into summer feeling good," she concluded.

In one photo, Simpson flashed a huge grin on her face while her husband Eric Johnson was holding their youngest child Birdie Mae, 3, in his arms.

Another snap includes Birdie and her two siblings, Maxwell, 10, and Ace Knute, 9, who appeared to be in great spirits as they posed for the camera.

Simpson also featured a picture of herself striking a pose by a lake with a breathtaking view of nature while wearing a red t-shirt with a sign that read "Austin City Limits."

In May, the "I Wanna Love You Forever" singer paid tribute to her eldest child Maxwell on Instagram, sharing a picture of her daughter surrounded by a pile of giant stuffed animals to celebrate her birthday milestone.

"How is my first born, best news of my life, and best friend already 10yrs old?!? We had a magical weekend following her lead of rotating friends and family. She begged God to not grow up and to wake up 5yrs old again," Simpson began in her lengthy birthday tribute.

"She told everyone that she turned 5 and it filled my heart with so much gratitude for this beautiful and precious LOVER OF LIFE," she wrote at the time, describing Maxwell as "a leader without ego" and "a bleeding heart that inspires and loves deeply and forever," among a slew of other compliments.

She added, "Maxwell knows what she wants and communicates her reasoning logically and emotionally in a way that can change most minds (including mine 😜). Maxi can transform anyones subconscious random judgements or biased opinions in less than 3 minutes. It blows my mind on the daily."

