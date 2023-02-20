Jessica Simpson Shares Cute Selfies with Her 3 Kids: 'Whole Lotta Love'

The actress and singer gave an insight into family life with a carousel of cute pictures shared on her Instagram

Published on February 20, 2023 12:51 PM
Jessica Simpson and daughter Birdie Mae. Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is one proud mom.

The singer and actress, 42, shared a series of cute selfies with her three children on her Instagram page Saturday as she gave her followers an insight into family life.

"Whole Lotta Love ❤️," Simpson captioned the shots of her kids — daughters Maxwell Drew, 10, and Birdie Mae, 3, and 9-year-old son Ace Knute — who she shares with her husband Eric Johnson.

In the photos, the Open Book author is seen wearing a matching red fluffy robe with her youngest daughter and sporting heart-shaped sunglasses as they pout for the camera whilst sitting on a staircase.

The carousel of cute pictures also features a family selfie on a leather couch and some snaps from Valentine's Day of the kids with themed toys.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga was among the many followers praising the photos, writing, "And cuteness 😍," in the comments section.

Over the holiday season, Simpson once again showed her love for her children when she applauded her eldest daughter for her generosity.

Simpson shared a shot to Instagram of Maxwell posing in checkered pajamas and slippers with a pile of pet supplies at Agoura Hills Animal Rescue after the pre-teen spent Christmas Eve supporting animals in need.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson with daughter Maxwell and son Ace. Jessica Simpson/Instagram

"Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does."

Going on to praise her generous spirit, Simpson continued, "Her heart is beautiful and truly overflows with unparalleled empathy. She has asked me to send out an Instagram with info attached so these animals could possibly find their way into the lovin' homes they all deserve!"

