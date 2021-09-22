Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Snap of Children Maxwell, Ace and Birdie: 'My Best Friends!'

Jessica Simpson shares daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2, as well as son Ace Knute, 8, with husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson is showing a lot of social media love to her three children.

After posting a sweet family photo last week in celebration of husband Eric Johnson's 42nd birthday, the 41-year-old singer gave her 5.6 million Instagram followers another glimpse at her cute kids on Tuesday with a portrait of the trio smiling on the front porch.

In the center was Simpson's eldest daughter Maxwell Drew, 9. On Maxwell's right was her younger brother, Ace Knute, 8, with Birdie Mae, 2, rounding out the troupe on her other side.

Jessica Simpson Credit: Jessica Simpson/instagram

"My best friends!!!" Simpson captioned the snap, which showed Maxwell in a blue plaid skirt and white polo with Ace in red Air Jordan sneakers and matching red top and Birdie sporting a Nirvana baseball tee, poofy skirt and checkered Vans slip-ons.

Simpson's youngest also wore her blonde hair up in a side ponytail.

The "Irresistible" singer's post comes days after a similar photo showed the couple's three kids on the beach, with Birdie buried up to her neck in the sand.

"Beach Buds," Simpson captioned the picture.

The family of five recently celebrated Johnson's birthday on Sept. 15. On Simpson's Instagram Stories, the singer and actress posted several photos of the family enjoying customized doughnuts with the former NFL star.

"🙌🏼ERIC🙌🏼 42yrs ago today you were born and without a doubt I know that God created and shaped you to be my purest love, truest companion, my forever person, my ALL in everything, my everyday and night answered prayer before I even knew the words to speak," Simpson wrote on Instagram.