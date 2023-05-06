Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer

"Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you Maxi Drew for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad," Jessica Simpson wrote

By
Published on May 6, 2023 05:27 PM
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Photo: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson is thanking her daughter Maxwell for using her birthday wish on a selfless cause.

The mom of three, 42, discussed Saturday on Instagram how her now 11-year-old wished for Jessica's father's bone cancer treatments to work.

Alongside a joyful photo of Maxwell holding up her mother, Jessica began her caption, "On May 1, 2012, my firstborn, Maxwell Drew Johnson, arrived into this life as a sentient being seemingly not of this world."

"In the purest of form, her mind heart and soul ascended from the grace of heaven to shine in profound ways," she wrote. "I felt her purpose in my life when I was a kid and I would pray for my future daughter every single day and night."

Jessica continued, "I know that most Moms would say please slow down time when their baby turns 11, but I have truly known her my entire life. Reading back on 30 yrs of conversations with God throughout my journal entries, it is evident that Maxwell was already living inside of my heart and my purpose."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The singer then shared how she celebrated her eldest's birthday, "Her birthday was FRANKLIN FARM LIFE HAPPY! She told me after she blew out HER 11 candles…'I made a wish that was for me and you and actually the whole family.' I said Maxi it should be your wish, and she said 'we have the same wishes Mom.'"

"Three days later on our way back to Cali she overheard me reading a text from my Dad and asked my mom sitting next to her 'GiGi if my birthday wish came true already can I say it out loud or do I still keep it to myself?'"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Jessica Simpson and Joe Simpson celebrate Jessica Simpson's memoir "Open Book" at at Macy's Stella 34 Trattoria on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Macy's)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for Macy's

"My mom told her to share it with everyone if she wanted to, especially if it had already come true," Jessica continued before revealing what exactly her daughter wished for.

"Maxwell's birthday wish was for her Papa Joe's bone cancer treatment to work. It did. Thank you, Maxi Drew, for usin' your wish on our family and most importantly, my Dad," she shared.

Concluding her caption, Jessica said of her daughter, "You are mesmerizing, steadfast, intelligent, passionate, generous, loving, devoted, inspiring, enticing, confident, empathetic, powerful, intuitive, beautiful, DETERMINED, enlightened and FULL OF WONDER. The faith of a child is what keeps all of us ALIVE."

Joe Simpson, 65, was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016 and confirmed the news in November of that year. He was declared cancer-free in May 2017.

Jessica shares Maxwell with husband Eric Johnson, along with son Ace, 9, and daughter Birdie Mae, 4.

Related Articles
Aurora Culpo Says She's Taking Co-Parenting and Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
Aurora Culpo Tells PEOPLE Exclusively That She's Taking Single Mom Life 'One Day at a Time'
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - 814 Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach. First up, Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel have arrived, ready to spill all the tea on their former flames to their new ladies. Then, Becca and Thomas arrive to share an exciting announcement the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance! Will the 90s-themed evening be a fun night out for the tropical lovebirds or is heartbreak on the horizon? Find out on Bachelor in Paradise, TUESDAY, NOV. 15 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images) BECCA KUFRIN, THOMAS JACOBS
'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin and Fiancé Thomas Jacobs Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way
Serena Williams Shares the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2yahaiyk8c.
Serena Williams Previews the Sweet Moment She Told Daughter Olympia, 5, That She Is Pregnant: Watch
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Admits She's Been 'Emotionally Drained' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
Jamie Lynn Spears mom with her children
Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughters Pose with 'Mee-Maw' Lynne Spears to Celebrate Her 68th Birthday
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo as Daughter Dress Up as Flower Girls in Friend's Wedding
Stacy Keibler Shares Rare Family Photo with Husband, All Three Kids: 'Love in the Air'
Kimberly Stewart Shares the Detailed Diorama Daughter Delilah Made with Grandad Rod Stewart's Help
Rod Stewart Helps Granddaughter with School Project as She Proudly Shows Off Final Product
rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Sports Stylish New York Yankees Jacket During Girls Night Out in N.Y.C.
Brendan Fraser at Greenwich International Film Festival event
Brendan Fraser Says Son Griffin 'Taught Us How to Give Him Everything He Needed' After Autism Diagnosis
Kourtney Kardashian instagram story
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photo of Her 'IVF Body' as She Lounges Outside in Bikini
Rosie O'Donnell Says Her 'Now and Then' Character Was Supposed to Be Gay but Producer Nixed It
Rosie O'Donnell Talks 'Real Relationships' She's Formed with Other Parents of Children with Autism on TikTok
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Al Roker Talks About His Health Crisis on First Day Back at Today
Al Roker Laments After Pregnant Daughter Reveals She's Expecting a Baby Girl: 'I Wanted to Be Surprised'
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Says 'Very Curious' Daughter Brooklyn, 4, Asked Her 'Why Did You Marry Daddy?' (Exclusive)