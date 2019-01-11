Pregnant Jessica Simpson Pleads for 'Help' from Her Fans After Revealing Extremely Swollen Foot

Jessica Simpson is having a tough pregnancy.

On Thursday, Simpson, 38, shared a shocking photo of her very swollen foot.

“Any remedies?! Help!!!!” the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer captioned the photo, prompting a number of her followers to share their experiences and solutions.

“Oh sweetie I went through the same thing with my first pregnancy. Just keep them up and lay down as much as possible. Poor thing,” one follower wrote in Simpson’s comment section.

“Ouch that tightness hurts they swelled with my youngest son and when flying, like the other said drink lots of water and elevate goes down quickly,” another fan suggested.

“Ugh, I remember. It was so painful. Nothing helped me!” a different user wrote.

American Pregnancy Association explains that during pregnancy, “the body produces approximately 50 percent more blood and body fluids to meet the needs of the developing baby.”

The swelling, which is called edema, is common in the hands, face, legs, ankles and feet and is completely normal.

Simpson announced that she is expecting her third child — a baby girl — with husband Eric Johnson in September.

The couple, who wed in 2014, are already parents to daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson with their children Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Simpson previously told PEOPLE her kids can’t stop asking questions about the new baby.

“They want to know every detail — like how milk comes out of mommy, how the baby will actually get here and if my belly button is a speaker to communicate with the baby,” she explained, choosing just a few of their silly inquiries.

The soon-to-be mother of three added that she and her husband Eric Johnson, 39, “are constantly cracking up and trying to figure out how to be honest… but not traumatize them or the friends and teachers we know they are sharing every detail with!”