Look for Less: Jessica Simpson's Laidback Polish

Whether she goes glam or keeps it casual, mom-to-be Jessica Simpson always looks amazing.

So it was no surprise that the fashion designer hit another home run when she stepped out for a dinner date with fiancé Eric Johnson on Jan. 26 in Santa Monica, Calif.

Simpson paired a Rachel Roy tie-dye cardigan with a simple gray maxi, a brown handbag and strappy platform sandals.

And to finish off her look, she added her fave accessory: Anita Ko‘s Shark Tooth Necklace ($11,000 – $14,000).

Love the the singer’s California cool? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $66!



Sweater

It’s not maternity, but Allen Allen‘s Wrap Cardigan ($19.50) features a flattering draped front making it perfect for burgeoning bumps.

Dress

Talk about style meets comfort!

Not only is Motherhood Maternity‘s Long Sleeve Maternity Dress ($30) soft and stretchy, but it also sports a deep scoop neck and chic skinny belt.

Sandals

Need a lift? We love C Label‘s high, but comfy Kasie Wedge Sandal ($40). Added bonus: They’re also available in taupe and tan.

Bag

With its roomy inside and easy-to-grip double handles, Roxy‘s Off Center Shoulder Bag ($39.50) is so versatile it will work before and after baby.

Earrings

Add a little sparkle and shine to a simple outfit with the Jennifer Lopez Crystal Hoop Earrings ($18.20).

Necklace

For an edgy touch, try Love Child‘s gold-dipped Shark Tooth Necklace ($66).