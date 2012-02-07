Look for Less: Jessica Simpson's Laidback Polish
The mom-to-be looks amazing in her Rachel Roy tie-dye cardigan and Anita Ko shark tooth necklace. Check her out, plus our look for less.
Whether she goes glam or keeps it casual, mom-to-be Jessica Simpson always looks amazing.
So it was no surprise that the fashion designer hit another home run when she stepped out for a dinner date with fiancé Eric Johnson on Jan. 26 in Santa Monica, Calif.
Simpson paired a Rachel Roy tie-dye cardigan with a simple gray maxi, a brown handbag and strappy platform sandals.
And to finish off her look, she added her fave accessory: Anita Ko‘s Shark Tooth Necklace ($11,000 – $14,000).
Love the the singer’s California cool? You’re in luck. We’ve rounded up similar items — all under $66!
Sweater
It’s not maternity, but Allen Allen‘s Wrap Cardigan ($19.50) features a flattering draped front making it perfect for burgeoning bumps.
Dress
Talk about style meets comfort!
Not only is Motherhood Maternity‘s Long Sleeve Maternity Dress ($30) soft and stretchy, but it also sports a deep scoop neck and chic skinny belt.
Sandals
Need a lift? We love C Label‘s high, but comfy Kasie Wedge Sandal ($40). Added bonus: They’re also available in taupe and tan.
Bag
With its roomy inside and easy-to-grip double handles, Roxy‘s Off Center Shoulder Bag ($39.50) is so versatile it will work before and after baby.
Earrings
Add a little sparkle and shine to a simple outfit with the Jennifer Lopez Crystal Hoop Earrings ($18.20).
Necklace
For an edgy touch, try Love Child‘s gold-dipped Shark Tooth Necklace ($66).
— Anya Leon