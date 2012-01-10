BumpWatch: Jessica Simpson - All That Glitters

An expectant Jessica Simpson sparkles and shines as she poses with her baby bump while arriving for the NBCUniversal Press Tour Party on Friday in Pasadena, Calif.

Black out!

The Fashion Star celebrity mentor, 31, has rocked the monochromatic look more than once this pregnancy, and she sure looks good doing it!

This spring, Simpson and fiancé Eric Johnson will welcome their first child.