Practice made perfect for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson!

The 38-year-old actress and singer revealed on Tuesday that she and her former NFL star husband are expecting baby No. 3, a girl, more than five years after welcoming their second child, son Ace Knute.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote alongside a snap of Ace and his big sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, surrounded by smaller pink balloons that presumably came from the large balloon Ace was holding in a previous photo. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

In April, the third-time mom-to-be teased that she hadn’t ruled out another child altogether, despite her insistence the previous year that she had an IUD and would not be expanding her family further.

“We always practice,” the fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight, admitting they “don’t really know” if they’ll have a third child but that she is “very attracted” to Johnson, 39.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: Baby Girl on the Way for Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

“Today, we got to go on this trip without the kids, [and usually] we don’t go places without the kids,” she added, noting the perk that “all the attention” is shared between the couple.

Todd Williamson/Getty

Despite that, Simpson quipped that another child “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle” but that she had “baby fever” regardless.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much

Last month, Simpson surprised the crowd at the Orange County Fair, joining close pal and Dukes of Hazzard costar Willie Nelson during his concert set for her first onstage performance in years.

She hit the stage in a black-and-white polka dot dress and made-for-walking bedazzled, knee-high cowboy boots, sharing an embrace with Nelson, 85, before launching into a duet with the icon.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage,” Simpson — who memorably dressed up as Nelson for Halloween in 2017 — captioned an Instagram post from the concert. “And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial.”