BumpWatch: Jessica Simpson - Curves Ahead

An expectant Jessica Simpson shows off her assets as she leaves a restaurant Thursday evening in Oahu, Hawaii, where she's currently vacationing with her fiancé Eric Johnson and their 8-month-old daughter Maxwell Drew.

By peoplestaff225
December 01, 2020
Blonde bombshell!

“I find myself going for more sophisticated looks, but I do think that’s kind of trendy right now — just a classier-looking woman,” the Fashion Star mentor, 32, tells PEOPLE of her recent style choices.

“I love to show off my curves, but being a mom, I guess I do it in a little bit more classy way, even though for Halloween I was a milkmaid – but there are moments.”

