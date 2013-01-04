BumpWatch: Jessica Simpson - Curves Ahead
An expectant Jessica Simpson shows off her assets as she leaves a restaurant Thursday evening in Oahu, Hawaii, where she's currently vacationing with her fiancé Eric Johnson and their 8-month-old daughter Maxwell Drew.
FameFlynet
Blonde bombshell!
An expectant Jessica Simpson shows off her assets as she leaves a restaurant Thursday evening in Oahu, Hawaii, where she’s currently vacationing with her fiancé Eric Johnson and their 8-month-old daughter Maxwell Drew.
“I find myself going for more sophisticated looks, but I do think that’s kind of trendy right now — just a classier-looking woman,” the Fashion Star mentor, 32, tells PEOPLE of her recent style choices.
“I love to show off my curves, but being a mom, I guess I do it in a little bit more classy way, even though for Halloween I was a milkmaid – but there are moments.”
RELATED: Jessica Simpson Reveals Her Baby Bump