Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shares First Bump Photo: Baby Was a 'Very Happy Surprise,' Says Source

Jessica Simpson is positively glowing.

The pregnant singer, 38, shared the first glimpse of her baby bump to social media Tuesday morning, hours after revealing that she’s expecting her third child with husband Eric Johnson.

Simpson dons a long multicolored dress featuring bell sleeves and black panels in the photo on Twitter and Instagram, wearing a pair of sunglasses and her long tresses over her shoulders as she cradles her belly.

“My Baby Love,” she captioned the outdoor photograph.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: How Jessica Simpson Hid Baby Bump on Stage with Willie Nelson Weeks Before Announcing Pregnancy

Simpson announced she’s expecting again with a photo set of her two kids, Ace Knute, 5, and Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6. She also shared that she’s having a girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote alongside a snapshot of Ace and Maxi surrounded by pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source tells PEOPLE exclusively of the family’s reaction to the baby news, “They are SO excited. Maxwell and Ace cannot wait — and it was a very happy surprise.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jessica Simpson Reveals She Has an IUD and Won’t be Having Any More Kids, Thank You Very Much



Last month, Simpson surprised the crowd at the Orange County Fair, joining close pal and Dukes of Hazzard costar Willie Nelson during his concert set for her first onstage performance in years.

She hid her baby bump on stage in a black-and-white polka-dot dress and made-for-walking bedazzled, knee-high cowboy boots, sharing an embrace with Nelson, 85, before launching into a duet with the icon.

“It’s not every night that a legend invites you to join him on his stage,” Simpson — who memorably dressed up as Nelson for Halloween in 2017 — captioned an Instagram post from the concert. “And my husband and kids got to see me perform for the first time! I love you @willienelsonofficial.”