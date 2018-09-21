Pregnant Jessica Simpson Cradles Her Baby Bump While Bidding the ‘Big Apple’ Adieu in Cute Snap

Jessica Simpson and her baby on the way are getting out of town!

While posing in front of a gloomy New York City skyline, the pregnant singer and fashion designer, 38, gave fans their latest look at her growing baby bump on Friday.

“Baby Girl and I are saying Bye Bye Big Apple,” she wrote alongside the sweet image, which showed the soon-to-be mother of three cradling her stomach.

For the casual snap, Simpson radiated everyday elegance while wearing a long black dress, which she paired with a camel-colored coat and an over-sized bag, as well as black sunglasses and a pair of matching heels.

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Just hours earlier, Simpson feasted on a Nutella-filled sweet before getting some much-needed shut eye. “This momma wants sleeeeeeeep,” she wrote alongside an image that showed her snoozing in bed.

The actress and singer revealed on Tuesday that she and husband Eric Johnson are expecting baby No. 3, a daughter, more than five years after welcoming their second child, son Ace Knute.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” Simpson wrote alongside a snap of Ace and his big sister Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6, surrounded by pink balloons. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

A source told PEOPLE this week that the family “are SO excited” about the baby on the way. “Maxwell and Ace cannot wait — and it was a very happy surprise,” the insider added.

In April, the third-time mom-to-be teased that she hadn’t ruled out expanding their family, despite her insistence the previous year that she had an IUD and would not be having any more children.

Although the fashion designer told Entertainment Tonight that she and her husband “don’t really know” what’s in their future, she quipped that another child “would definitely have to be a bit of a miracle.”