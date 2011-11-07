BumpWatch: Jessica and Ashlee Simpson - Launch Pad

Mom-to-be Jessica Simpson makes her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, stepping out with little sis (and mom to son Bronx) Ashlee Simpson on Saturday to celebrate the launch of their tween clothing line, Jessica Simpson Girls, at the Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, N.C.

Officially a baby belly!

This will be the first child for the singer and designer, 31, and fiancé Eric Johnson, whom she became engaged to last November. The couple now plan to wed after baby arrives.

“They’re really excited,” a source tells PEOPLE of the pregnancy. “It wasn’t something they planned per se, but it’s also not something they were trying to avoid.”