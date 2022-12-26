Jessica Simpson Praises Daughter Maxwell for Giving Back on Christmas: 'Her Heart Is Beautiful'

After making some animal treats, Jessica Simpson's 10-year-old daughter donated them at Agoura Hills Animal Rescue "so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does"

December 26, 2022
Jessica Simpson poses with Eric Johnson, Birdie Mae Johnson, Ace Knute Johnson and Maxwell Drew Johnson during a celebration of her memoir "Open Book" at at Macy's Stella 34 Trattoria on February 05, 2020 in New York City
Jessica Simpson is applauding her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew's generous spirit this Christmas.

The Open Book author, 42, shared a photo to Instagram of her mini-me posing in checkered pajamas and slippers with a pile of pet supplies at Agoura Hills Animal Rescue after Maxwell spent Christmas Eve supporting animals in need.

"Yesterday, Maxwell came home after visiting @animalrescueah and decided to make dog, cat, and rabbit treats for the whole gang!" Simpson wrote in the caption. "She then insisted we drop them off with some beds and toys so they could enjoy the spirit of Christmas the way she does.

"Her heart is beautiful and truly overflows with unparalleled empathy," the proud mom continued, explaining that Maxwell asked her to send information to her 6.1 million Instagram followers "so these animals could possibly find their way into the lovin' homes they all deserve!"

Simpson and husband Eric Johnson also share daughter Birdie Mae, 3, and son Ace Knute, 9.

Last week, Simpson wore a bright blue faux fur coat in some colorful shots of her family out and about celebrating the holidays. "Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season," she quipped in the caption.

The family of five stepped out together in September to celebrate the launch of Simpson's Fall Collection, where she told PEOPLE that Maxwell already has a "fashion-forward sensibility."

"Maxwell was born with a fashion-forward sensibility and a keen eye for creating her own style, but notices others' authenticity and celebrates it," Simpson said. "She has always known what she likes and remains very confident and vocal about her choices."

Maxwell also works behind the camera. After sharing a photo of herself earlier that month, Simpson revealed that Maxwell was behind the shoot, posting a behind-the-scenes photo of the child holding a camera.

