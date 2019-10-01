Jessica Simpson Posts Cheeky Comment on Amy Schumer's Photo of Comedian Celebrating Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson shared some cheeky words of encouragement to Amy Schumer after the comedian revealed she lost 10 lbs. following the birth of her son Gene Attell.

On Monday, Schumer, who welcomed baby Gene with husband Chris Fischer in May, posted a bikini photo of herself captioning it “Ok Simpson!” — calling out the “Where You Are” singer, who recently made headlines for losing 100 pounds after giving birth to daughter Birdie Mae in March.

“Well I’ve lost 10 pounds and 100 dollars to my sister playing poker,” Schumer, 38, wrote alongside the post, which shows her posing in the black two piece, standing next to her sister Kim Caramele on the beach.

Schumer concluded the post writing the hashtags “#norush #givememymoneybackkim.”

Simpson, 39, quickly raved over Schumer’s weight loss commenting, “You’re hot.”

She then went on to note that “Size only matters when it comes to men.”

Last week, Simpson revealed to her followers that she had lost 100 lbs. in six months. The fashion designer also shares daughter Maxwell Drew and son Ace Knute with husband Eric Johnson.

Image zoom

“6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240 😜),” Simpson captioned a two-photo slideshow featuring both herself solo and one snap with her 6-month-old baby girl.

In the images, the star is wearing black sunglasses and a black midi dress, featuring long bell sleeves, a pleated skirt and a belted, cinched waist.

A source told PEOPLE that Simpson was “very committed” to her weightloss journey and made it happen with hard work and dedication.

“She set a goal and she went for it,” the insider says. “She had a hard time not feeling like herself.”

Simpson worked out with trainer Harley Pasternak and his co-trainer Sydney Liebes, and got back to her favorite form of exercise, walking.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

“Jessica had a trainer and she was very committed to working out. She also did a lot of walking — walking is huge for her mentally and physically,” the source said. “It’s always been something she does to clear her head and for the steps.”

“She ate a lot of vegetables. She also discovered the vegetables she likes that can also be masked into different dishes. And she limited foods that were fried and high in calories. But she did not deny herself and gave herself nice healthy meals,” the source said. “She believes in moderation and she was conscious of her goal. At certain times she allowed herself to indulge.”

Simpson told PEOPLE in July that she was “working really hard” on losing weight.

“It’s not easy at all, but I am determined to feel good,” she said. “I discovered I really like cauliflower. Who knew it could be a substitute for almost anything?!”

RELATED: Jessica Simpson ‘Didn’t Expect to Gain as Much’ with Third Pregnancy as She Talks Post-Baby Body

Image zoom Amy Schumer Amy Schumer/ Instagram

And she’s now hit her goal. Simpson wrote on Instagram on Tuesday that after she “tipped the scales at 240,” she’s where she wants to be.

“So proud to feel like myself again,” she said. “Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Schumer is also feeling proud of her post-baby body.

In July, Schumer shared a sweet shot of herself walking on the beach with Fischer and their baby boy.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Is ‘Loving’ Her ‘Warm,’ ‘Soft’ Body After Baby: ‘Grateful to Be Feeling So Strong’

One fan left a sweet comment telling the Snatched star she looked “great” in her swimsuit with “a normal woman’s body.”

“I am loving my warm soft post-baby body,” Schumer replied. “Grateful to be feeling so strong again!”