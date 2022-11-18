Jessica Simpson Poses with Mom Tina and Daughter Maxwell in 'Cozy' Three Generations Photo

Jessica Simpson enjoyed a special generational moment with her mom and her daughter this week.

The fashion designer, 42, posed on a homey, winter-like set Thursday to promote her Jessica Simpson Collection holiday line, posing with her mom Tina Simpson, as well as her oldest child, daughter Maxwell Drew, 10.

Tina and Maxwell show off their matching fuzzy slippers, with the pre-teen making a puckered face as she leans into her mom in the sweet photo.

"Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the mom of three captioned the photo.

In September, Simpson appeared at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection with husband Eric Johnson all three of their kids — Birdie Mae, 3, and Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell.

At the launch, Simpson signed autographs for fans as she wore tall black fringe boots with black leather bottoms and a shiny overcoat, while her kids supported her in equally fun casual attire including a Balenciaga hoodie and Air Jordan 1s on Ace, a camo jacket and gold jewelry on Maxwell and some shiny cowboy boots on the youngest.

Simpson caught up with PEOPLE to break down the collection, which includes her go-to flowy dresses and platform shoes, as well as some staples to keep a closet in check.

"I go through phases and stages based on how I feel in my own creative space," Simpson said. "Right now in my career, I am inspired by TV and film and want to bring retro glam to our all-American denim staple styles. Fashion is experimenting and channeling different parts of ourselves and our lives through what we wear, and this campaign allowed me to give it life."

Charley Gallay/Getty for Jessica Simpson Collection

As for her kids, Simpson's oldest also joined the campaign as a model. The 10-year-old already has what Simpson calls a "fashion-forward sensibility."

"Maxwell was born with a fashion-forward sensibility and a keen eye for creating her own style, but notices others' authenticity and celebrates it," Simpson previously told PEOPLE. "She has always known what she likes and remains very confident and vocal about her choices."

Maxwell also works behind the camera. After sharing a new photo of herself at the top of September, Simpson revealed to her fans that her daughter was behind the shoot, sharing a photo of Maxwell holding a professional camera and getting the shot of her mom.