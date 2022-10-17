Jessica Simpson's daughter is already a fashionista at 3 years old!

On Sunday, the singer, 42, shared a series of adorable pictures of her daughter Birdie Mae as the toddler showed off her "seasonal style" in a couture outfit.

The little girl models pieces from Mom's Jessica Simpson Collection, Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen as she poses sweetly in front of a Halloween balloon display.

Birdie, whom Simpson shares with husband Eric Johnson, looks too cute in a denim overall dress with Halloween-themed leggings and a long-sleeve shirt underneath. She also wears pair of white sneakers with silver sparkles on the heel.

"Birdie is a vision to be seen wearin' @jessicasimpsonstyle, @dolcegabbana, and @alexandermcqueen to entertain the school and fam with seasonal style this Halloween 🎃," Simpson captioned the post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Along with Birdie, Simpson and Johnson are also parents to daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, and son Ace Knute, 9.

Last month, Simpson's husband and their three kids supported the designer at the launch of Jessica Simpson's Fall Collection at The Grove in Los Angeles.

At the launch, Simpson signed autographs for fans as she wore tall black fringe boots with black leather bottoms and a shiny overcoat, while her kids supported her in equally fun casual attire including a Balenciaga hoodie and Air Jordan 1s on Ace, a camo jacket and gold jewelry on Maxwell and some shiny cowboy boots on the youngest.

Charley Gallay/Getty

Simpson also caught up with PEOPLE last month to break down her latest Jessica Simpson Collection for fall. The singer's daughter Maxwell joined the campaign as a model and the 10-year-old already has what Simpson called a "fashion-forward sensibility."

"Maxwell was born with a fashion-forward sensibility and a keen eye for creating her own style, but notices others' authenticity and celebrates it," Simpson said. "She has always known what she likes and remains very confident and vocal about her choices."

Maxwell also works behind the camera. After sharing a new photo of herself at the top of September, Simpson revealed to her fans that Maxwell was behind the shoot, sharing a photo of the child holding a professional camera and getting the shot of her mom.