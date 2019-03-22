Jessica Simpson 'Is Savoring Every Minute' as a Mom to Newborn Daughter Birdie: Source

Jessica Simpson couldn’t be happier with daughter Birdie Mae.

“Jessica is feeling good. The baby is doing really well,” a close insider tells PEOPLE. “Birdie is perfect and Jessica is savoring every minute. Her family has been back to visit at the hospital and they are elated. They are just soaking it all in.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Simpson, 38, and husband Eric Johnson welcomed their daughter on Tuesday, March 19, her rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE. The following day, the new mom of three shared her happy news with the world, posting a black-and-white photo of her daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, 6½, meeting the newest addition to the family.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson,” Simpson captioned the sweet shot. (She and the former NFL player also share son Ace Knute, 5½.)

The insider tells PEOPLE that Maxwell and Ace “are so excited” and “can’t get enough of” their new baby sister.

“Maxwell was hoping to maintain her record of the biggest baby in the family [at 9 lbs., 13 oz.], and now Birdie has her beat by 1 lb.,” the source jokes. “She’s so in love with her little sister. Everyone is very happy.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: From Broken Toilets to Swollen Ankles: Jessica Simpson’s Pregnancy Woes

Months after first sharing the happy news that she was pregnant for the third time, Simpson threw a “Birdie’s Nest” baby shower in January, revealing her daughter’s name in the process.

“It was a great day. Jessica is feeling very loved and she is ready for [Birdie] to come,” a source revealed to PEOPLE at the time. “She felt very loved, surrounded by her closest friends and her mom and her sister.”

“The shower was a bird’s nest theme to celebrate Birdie,” the insider added, explaining that “Birdie is a family name” on the singer’s side.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Covers Her Bump in Furry Reindeer Onesie: “I Love the Holidays”

Although Simpson didn’t have the easiest pregnancy, the singer kept a good attitude about her various woes — which ranged from broken toilets and extreme foot swelling to bronchitis and sciatica.

“After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today 🤣 I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!” she wrote on Feb. 3 alongside a selfie showing the star getting some fresh air.

Her most recent bout with bronchitis came exactly a month later and kept her in the hospital for a week. It was the singer’s fourth time in two months contracting the illness, she went on to explain.

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson Jessica Simpson/Instagram

RELATED: She’s Here! Jessica Simpson and Husband Eric Johnson Welcome Daughter Birdie Mae

“The star also revealed that she had developed severe acid reflux as a result of her pregnancy. Things got so bad for her that she was unable to comfortably sleep in her own bed and resorted to buying a new recliner to get some proper rest.

“Severe pregnancy acid reflux has led to the purchase of my very own sleep recliner 😂🤣🤗” Simpson wrote last month alongside a photo showing her lying in her new cozy chair with her thumb up.

Despite the past few challenging months, Simpson said that what kept her pushing was knowing how much she would love her baby daughter.

“The one thing that gets me through this pregnancy is knowing I will get another one of these cuties 💚” she wrote on Instagram last month, alongside a shot of her kids hugging in their school uniforms.