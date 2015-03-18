"It's unfortunate that her purse, which is probably like $3, has all of my Chanel lip glosses," she says

Jessica Simpson: My Daughter Steals My Lipgloss and Her Dad's Shirts

Noam Galai/WireImage

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter already has an eye for expensive things.

According to the singer, Maxwell Drew knows how to mix-and-match her playthings with Simpson’s pricey cosmetics collection.

“She has completely taken over my makeup,” Simpson, 34, told Extra at the 2015 Teen Vogue Fashion University in New York City.

“It’s unfortunate that her purse, which is probably like $3, has all of my Chanel lipglosses.”

But Maxwell isn’t just digging into her mom’s makeup: the 2½-year-old has been known to swipe a shirt from dad Eric Johnson‘s closet.

“Right now, her favorite fashion is her dad’s shirts, and it’s funny because I always thought it was so romantic to wear your boyfriend’s shirt and Maxwell’s making that happen — her dad is her boyfriend,” she says.

It’s been five years, a wedding and two babies since her last record, 2010’s holiday collection Happy Christmas, but Simpson will soon be back in the studio as she begins work on a new album. And although other artists may be keen on using their kids’ voices as background vocals, the mom of two jokes that Maxwell and her younger brother, Ace Knute, 20 months, aren’t known to shy away from the spotlight.

“I have a recording studio in my house so I can be around my babies as well,” she explains. “They might try and sing over me; they won’t be my background vocalists, they’ll be like, ‘Ahhh,’ they’ll be upfront and personal.”

But while she’s making the move back into music, Simpson’s focus will always be on family — and fashion.

“I don’t know how I fit everything in my life, but somehow it just happens … My kids are absolutely my priority,” she explains.

“I’m starting a record and I’m getting into a lot of other fun things, [but] fashion will always be a part of who I am, it’s literally like, if I’m not wearing a good outfit, I can’t sing a good song.”

No word on if she’ll keep her twang à la 2008’s country crossover album, Do You Know, or return to her “Irresistible” pop roots.

